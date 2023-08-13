Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 16.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 112.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 100.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 104,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $481,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

