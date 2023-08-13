Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 354,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 243,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

