Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

NUS stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 110.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NUS. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,236.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $224,043. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.