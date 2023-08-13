Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $176.62 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

