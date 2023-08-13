Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $508.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.54 and its 200 day moving average is $486.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $470.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.