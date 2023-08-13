Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $42.36 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

