Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 121 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

