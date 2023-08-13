Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 400 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,024,520,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 116.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

