Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.21 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

