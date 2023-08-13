Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.05% of Vericel worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vericel by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,621,000 after purchasing an additional 100,244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vericel by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 23.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL opened at $31.69 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

