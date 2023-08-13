Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.
Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.
