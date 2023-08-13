Insider Buying: Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,003.19).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of LON:ALL opened at GBX 21.90 ($0.28) on Friday. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.17 ($0.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.00 and a beta of 0.02.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

