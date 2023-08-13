Insider Buying: Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,003.19).
Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of LON:ALL opened at GBX 21.90 ($0.28) on Friday. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.17 ($0.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.00 and a beta of 0.02.
About Atlantic Lithium
