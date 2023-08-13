Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Insider Sells $79,551.72 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

