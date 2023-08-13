Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Insider Sells $79,551.72 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIWGet Free Report) insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIWGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

