Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity Increases Dividend

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. Insperity has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Insperity by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Insperity by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Insperity by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

