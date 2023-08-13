inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Cap Tops $87.20 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $87.20 million and $83,728.05 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00330103 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $33,735.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

