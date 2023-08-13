Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases 1,110 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Visa were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 70.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 28.9% during the first quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 136.0% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.04. 3,607,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,057. The stock has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

