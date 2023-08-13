Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.