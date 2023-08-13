Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $187.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

