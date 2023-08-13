International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 443.5% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 26.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average is $131.80. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

