International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 309.85% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($3.13) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.95.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

