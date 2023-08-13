Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
IHIT stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $8.73.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
