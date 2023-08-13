Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

IHIT stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $8.73.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 27,148.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.