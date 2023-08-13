Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 584,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4456 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 354.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

