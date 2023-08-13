Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 584,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4456 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
