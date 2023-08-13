Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 152.2% in July

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1,257.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE VMO opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.