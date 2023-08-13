Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 257,602 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 126.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 140.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.