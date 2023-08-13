Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after buying an additional 6,997,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after buying an additional 172,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,961,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,648,000 after buying an additional 203,563 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after buying an additional 4,006,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,458,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after buying an additional 264,488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,087. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

