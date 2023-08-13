Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.92 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $87,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $86,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

