Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $53.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.