IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in IRIDEX by 1,123.5% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 330,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 303,781 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 45,026 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

