IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) PT Lowered to $2.00

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Price Performance

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

