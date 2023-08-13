iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.61. The firm has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

