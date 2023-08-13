iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $265.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.99. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

