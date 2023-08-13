iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Lifted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,269,000. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after buying an additional 511,477 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,293,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,105,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,972,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $98.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

