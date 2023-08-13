iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the July 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSV stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $81.44.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
