iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the July 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

