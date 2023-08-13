iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the July 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,707. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0617 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
