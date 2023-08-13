iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,537. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2759 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.