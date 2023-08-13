iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Up 133.2% in July

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the July 15th total of 819,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,585,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,803 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 839,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 582,754 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 48,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.39 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

