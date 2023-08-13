iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $72.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.