iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Raised by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 153,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

