iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

