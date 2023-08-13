iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,422 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWQ stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $978.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

