iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 240,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 595,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,114. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

