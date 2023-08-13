iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 108,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.26. 985,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

