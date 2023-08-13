iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.90. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

