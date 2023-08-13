iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,948 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $190.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

