iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $73.59. 659,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,610. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

