iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Raised by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $95.26. 311,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,191. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

