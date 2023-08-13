iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 317,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,201. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $114.74. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

