iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,856 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $338,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,293. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

