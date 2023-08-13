iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

ITA opened at $117.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

