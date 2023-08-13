Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,771 shares of company stock valued at $446,901. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

